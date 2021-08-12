Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon fundraiser

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The best dog surfing competition in the world is coming up!

The annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon event raises awareness and vital funding for orphan pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at Del Mar Dog Beach as some of the dogs were getting some runs in to prepare for Sunday.

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN!

Don’t miss early bird registration! Apply Promo Code “HANG10” during your registration to receive $10 off your participant registration. Early registration closes on Friday, August 13 at noon PST. Click “REGISTER” to sign up for the Surf Contests, Costume Contest, Fundraiser and to purchase your 2021 Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon t-shirt! To register, click here.