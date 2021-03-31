Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Bottle Baby Bundles

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – It’s spring! That means orphaned newborn kittens and puppies will flood Helen Woodward Animal Center in the coming weeks and months and many will depend on Center staff and foster volunteers for their survival.

During Kitten Season Helen Woodward Animal Center has an increased need for supplies to care for these vulnerable babies. Often momma cats are separated from their babies, injured or unable to care for them. These babies require bottle feedings every couple of hours, warming supplies, formula, scales to measure their growth and thermometers to ensure they’re staying healthy.

Throughout the year, there is a regular need for puppies involving these supplies as well.

Right now people can gift a Bottle Baby Bundle to ensure these baby animals have everything they need to get started once they head off to their foster home.

Bottle Baby Bundles start at just $25 and include the essential supplies these babies need.

$25 – “Get Me Started Bundle” – baby formula and bottles

$50 – “Help Me Grow” – baby formula, bottles, a heating pad, a thermometer, wipes and a scale

$130 – “Everything I Need” – baby formula, bottles, a heating pad, a thermometer, wipes, a scale, blanket, backpack to carry all of my supplies and heartbeat stuffed animal to give babies the feeling of having their mother.

To donate toward a Bottle Baby Bundle, follow this link: https://my.animalcenter.org/campaign/the-babies-are-coming-baby-bottle-bundles/c329527