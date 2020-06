Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Critter Camp

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Critter Camp gives children the chance to meet all the animals like alpacas, mini horses, chickens, reptiles, birds, guinea pigs and more, but with safety protocols in place.

Species and activities may vary depending on animal health, safety, and availability.

Must be at least 5-years-old to pet/hold reptiles.

Visit animalcenter.org for more information.