Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Doggie Gras Virtual Costume and Float Contest

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center is getting festive for orphan pets as Mardi Gras approaches.

The non-profit animal shelter in Rancho Santa Fe is holding its yearly Doggie Gras Parade and Costume Contest but with a virtual format this year.

The event has invited animal lovers to dress up their furry family members in New Orleans-inspired ensembles and to create festive floats for a parade down “BourBONE” street for the past seven years. The event raises life-saving funds for the orphan pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center.

This year, the costume and parade contest is virtual. The Center is asking participants to submit a photo of their pet’s costume and/or float for a $10 donation. Exciting prizes are up for grabs for the winners.

Helen Woodward Animal Center PR Director Jessica Gercke joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

Registration closes February 16 at 11:59 p.m. PST. A Doggie Gras Judges Panel made up of local celebrities including KUSI’s own Lauren Phinney will determine 1st, 2nd and 3rd place costume entries, as well as 1st, 2nd and 3rd place float entries.

The public is also invited to vote for their favorite entry starting February 16. The top voted entry will be named “People’s Choice” winner.

Winners will be announced on Friday, February 19. To register head to: https://animalcenter.org/events/doggie-gras-virtual