Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Drive-Through AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center hosted a special event for those most affected by the pandemic, combining two COVID-19 community programs for one special day of giving and joy.

The massive Drive-Through AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration for nearly 80 families was on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd, featured pet and people food distributions, gifts for kids from Santa and in-vehicle animal meet-and-greets.

Helen Woodward Animal Center‘s COVID-19 assistance program, dubbed AniMeals Relief, partnered with Feeding San Diego to include food for human family members in its distributions, as well. These bi-weekly distributions have continued throughout the year, serving more than 250,000 pet meals since its start, as well as over 103,424 pounds of human food.

During the holiday celebration each vehicle will drive through and pick up two weeks supply of pet food and special holiday foods from Feeding San Diego, then continue to the Center’s education pavilion where the Center’s animal ambassadors will greet families from within their vehicles. Santa and his elves will then load cars with gifts for all 150 children. Special guests will also include Amazon’s “The Pack” contestants and local surf dog duo Kentucky and Derby.