Helen Woodward Animal Center’s PAWmicon goes virtual





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – The Helen Woodward Animal Center will host the eighth annual PAWmicon.

The nonprofit organization, in collaboration with the Comic-Con Museum and supported by Petco, has secured more than 25 unique contributors in the realms of comics, TV, social media and literature who will be leading interactive pet-focused panel discussions during the virtual event taking place over two days.

