Helen Woodward Animal Center’s – Santa Salutes the Military

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – Thanks to a generous donation by Animals for Armed Forces Foundation, military pet adoptions at Helen Woodward Animal Center will be covered throughout the month of December.

Military families must make an appointment for the Santa Salutes the Military sponsored adoptions throughout the month of December, while supplies last.

Limit one animal per household. The family must meet the adoption requirements. Subject to limitations on availability. The military adoption discount applies to active duty, reserve and veterans

To make an appointment fill out this form: https://www.cognitoforms.com/HelenWoodwardAnimalCenter1/MilitaryFamilyPetAdoptionEventAdoptionAppointmentRequest