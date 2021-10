Helen Woodward kicks off Home 4 The Holidays Campaign





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Helen Woodward Animal Shelter is kicking off their holiday campaign.

The animal shelter is calling on animal lovers to adopt this holiday season. In the past, the campaign placed more than 18 million pets into loving homes. Communications Manager Fernanda Lopez spoke with KUSI’s Mark Mathis about the campaign.

If you’re interested in adoption, please visit: https://animalcenter.org/home-4-the-holidays