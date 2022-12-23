Helen Woodward receives 38 pups after fatal truck crash

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, Dec. 21 brought a tale of survival but unfortunately, tragedy as well.

There were 40 dogs in total being moved from Louisiana to Rancho Santa Fe, when the truck transporting them hit a center divider and flipping onto it’s side.

Miraculously, 38 of the dogs survived, but two did not.

KUSI’s Linday Fukano went live at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in San Diego where the dogs were brought to be taken care of before finding their forever homes.