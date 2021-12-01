Helen Woodward’s Humane Education Wild Winter event kicks off this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center alpacas are not the only animals merry-ing up the holidays for their Wild Winter event. The Center’s Humane Education Department is offering its annual winter wonderland fun on the first three weekends of December. With two distinct ways to enjoy the festivities, families of all ages and sizes are sure to find the perfect way to experience their seasonal cheer.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Jessica Gercke about their Wild Winter event.

St Nick at Night which is Friday evenings 5pm-7:15pm

o Starting this Friday 12/3, also on 12/10 & 12/17

o $24/ticket which includes 4 people, $6 for additional guests (max of 2)

Wild Winter which is Saturday & Sundays 9am-1pm

o Starts this Saturday 12/4, also on 12/5, 12/11, 12/12, & 12/18

o $48/ticket which includes 4 people, $12 for additional guests (max of 2)

For more information check out their website

https://animalcenter.org/programs-services/education/wild-winter/