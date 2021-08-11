Helix High School to celebrate 70 years of Helix Football

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helix High School is celebrating 70 years of Helix Football this school year.

All former players are invited to join a night of celebration on August 20th for a ceremony that starts at 5:30 p.m., right between the JV and Varsity games.

All former players are encouraged to enter through the east gate main entrance next to the student parking lot between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to sign in and receive their free tee-shirt commemorating this special year.

They will be honoring coaches, players, and the 10 CIF Championship Teams that have made Helix one of the premier High School football powers in California.

Alumni, and former coach, Charlie Phillips, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Helix High Schools Football legacy.