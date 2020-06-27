Help astronauts go back to the Moon in 2024 with NASA’s Lunar Loo Challenge

Bbdf9db8b57b11ea9fd0420b32d1216dSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – NASA is crowdsourcing a new toilet design for the Artemis moon lander by launching a “lunar loo” contest through Herox.

Organizers say the toilet needs to work for seven days on the surface of the moon — as well as during that transit time to and from the moon.

There are two categories in this contest: technical and junior. Those who enter must be at least 18-years old.

One of the top prizes is 20-thousand dollars. The deadline to submit toilet designs is august 17th.

You can enter at herox.Com/lunarloo or herox.Com/lunarloojr.

