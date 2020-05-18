Help for North County Families: Food and safe shelter at Community Resource Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As unemployment in San Diego reaches nearly 27%, many are struggling to pay for their most essential needs – safe, stable housing and nutritious food.

North County’s Community Resource Center (CRC) is rallying the support of the community to continue housing the homeless, protecting victims of domestic violence and stocking its food pantry shelves as the number of families in need grows.

CRC’s CEO, John Van Cleef says, “Our doors must remain open and will remain open to help our most vulnerable neighbors who are suffering disproportionately right now. CRC needs to be here for those who are hurting now, but also in the future.”

Since March 13, CRC has distributed emergency food to 1,785 needy families, while coordinating and providing shelter to homeless individuals and families and safety to victims of domestic violence.

The shelter at home order has also contributed to a 37% increase in calls to CRC’s domestic violence hotline between February and March.

The need for emergency food continues to grow, even as CRC struggles to keep its food pantry shelves fully stocked. CRC has experienced a decline in “rescued” food donations from grocery stores due to increased consumer demand.