Help KUSI’s Diane Tuazon save lives at McGregor’s Bar and Grill, Thursday night

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society has nominated Diane Tuazon to run for ‘Visionaries of the Year’.

KUSI’s Mark Mathis wants you to come down to McGregor’s Bar and Grill on May 25 from 6-9pm to help Diane raise money for LLS, where he will serve as guest bartender!

More information can be found on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society website.