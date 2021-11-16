Help shape San Diego County with your feedback in the redistricting decision

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s Diego Independent Redistricting Commission is redrawing the district boundaries and you have a say in the process.

Joining KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego is Amy Caterina, an independent commissioner, to talk more on the redrawing of the County’s five supervisorial district’s boundaries.

The Commission needs to hear from residents to better understand their communities and ensure they are being properly represented. They are asking for your feedback to better draw the district lines.

It’s crucial you leave your feedback about your community and your district if you feel that you are being underrepresented in your current district.

Leave your feedback here:

www.drawyourcommunity.com or https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/redistricting/