Help Sponsor a Gold Star family for the Holidays with Suger Bear Foundation

The Sugar Bear Foundation (SBF) is reaching out for support that will help them advance their mission of serving needy, deserving Gold Star families throughout Southern California and beyond, especially during the holidays.

According to the National Gold Star Family Registry, over 32,400 Gold Star families are in the state of California. The mission of the foundation is to support the surviving spouses and children of fallen U.S. military personnel by providing assistance via programs that meet their immediate and ongoing needs and foster their personal, emotional, and social well-being.