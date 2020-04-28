Helping seniors at senior citizen centers during the pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Potiker Family Foundation has provided EcoloxTech HOCI generator sanitization machines to Serving Seniors as the organization prepares and delivers over 6,000 meals per day to San Diego seniors in need during the Covid-19 crisis.

San Diego non-profit organization, Serving Seniors is nationally recognized for its innovative programs and services for older adults living in unstable financial situations.

Guest: Michael Potiker, Vice President of Potiker Family Foundation and a principal in private investment firm TrousdaleVentures, LLC, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the community can help seniors.