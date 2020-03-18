Helping your children stay on track during school closures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Covid-19 virus public health crisis has affected us all in some way. Parents of school age children are especially impacted as some work from home and others take greater precaution at their work sites.

As San Diego schools close, many parents are asking what they can do to make sure their children keep up with their studies and stay engaged in learning.

To share some tips on how parents can best support their children’s education, Dr. Cheryl Ward, CEO of e3 Civic High, joined Good Morning San Diego.

Education advice from e3 Civic High:

1 – The first thing parents should do is talk to their children about what Covid-19 is and why schools are closing. Explain that this is not a break from school, but a temporary new approach to school – distance learning.

2 – Parents should assess what their children’s schools offer in terms of support. Some schools like e3 Civic High are technology focused and well-prepared to shift into distance learning mode. Your school’s website should provide its plan of action. Also check covid-19.sdcoe to stay apprised on what the County Board of Education is advising. They even have a distance learning tab.

3 – e3 Civic High has an online face-to-face morning check-in, and keeps scholars on a regular routine starting with some deep breaths and a short mindfulness activity. The school schedules time to stretch, take breaks, laugh, and play. Because these are stressful times, the school is encouraging parents and scholars to make time for physical activities like dance parties or walks around the neighborhood.

4 – e3 Civic High’s deans and learning facilitators encourage families to create space to discuss fear and anxiety about Covid-19. Research the facts, be honest about concerns, and assure your children that you’re doing everything you can to keep your family safe.

5 – If your school offers no guidance on what to do during school closures, below are other options for learning websites that offer educational programming:

Kahn Academy

ABC Mouse

IXL

Achieve 3000

Newsela

Duolingo

Quizlet

e3 Civic High also recommends students write in a journal, read books, complete puzzles and even make recipes while at home.