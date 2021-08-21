Henri becomes a hurricane as it moves toward the Northeast

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. (NOAA via AP)

Henri is now a hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory late Saturday morning upgrading the tropical storm to a hurricane.

Storm surge, hurricane conditions and rainfall that could cause flooding are expected to begin as early as Saturday.

Henri is expected to make landfall on Long Island or in southern New England on Sunday.

New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a major hurricane season storm since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012.

New England’s last hurricane was in 1991, with the deadly Bob.

Preparations have increased their urgency.

