Hepatitis C cases grow amidst San Diego homeless population





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another outbreak of hepatitis is spreading across San Diego, but this time it’s hepatitis C that’s making headlines.

The sexually transmittable virus is also spreadable via injections and tattoo equipment. The outbreak is greatest in El Cajon where hundreds of the county’s homeless are being housed via homeless voucher programs.

