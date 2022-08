Here is how to make your dollar go further during high inflation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – America is facing the highest inflation in forty years and everyone is hurting.

Parents are feelin the pinch as they get ready to send their kids back to school in a few weeks.

Dan Roccato, MBA, CPM, Clinical Professor of Finance at the Knauss School of Business, joined KUSI to discuss inflation on “Good Evening San Diego”.

He discusses the current situation and the best way to make your dollar go further.