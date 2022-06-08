Here is how to talk to your kids about fentanyl! The leading cause of death last year for kids

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl was the leading cause of death last year for those 18-45. Deaths have doubled every year for the past four years.

With kids out of school, they’ll have more time to hang out with friends. Many of the deaths come from pills bought from friends that they don’t know are laced with fentanyl.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, is hosting the meeting to equip parents with the knowledge to talk to their kids about fentanyl. Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s office, will talk about how it’s getting into the country and how kids are buying it on social media.

The event is on June 8th from 6:00-7:30pm via Zoom.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and it’s killing our young people.

San Diego County is seeing an increase in illicit drugs that contain fentanyl, with an 873% increase in overdose deaths due to fentanyl over the last 5 years and the majority of drug overdose deaths were due to fentanyl.

Supervisor Desmond has been trying to bring awareness about this, along with Matt White, the father of Connor White.

Connor was a 4.0GPA student at Cathedral Catholic.

Last year, during finals week he took a Percocet, which happened to be laced with fentanyl and died. It’s an emotional, but powerful story when Matt tells it. The DA’s office suspects 50% of drugs on the street are laced with fentanyl.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, District 5, and Matt White, Father of Connor White joined KUSI to talk about their upcoming event.

Sign up for the event here: https://www.supervisorjimdesmond.com/fentanylsd