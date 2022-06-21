Here is how you can avoid the airline chaos amid mass flight cancellations!





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A holiday weekend of delays and cancellations at airports all around the world.

In the US 360 flights were cancelled Monday, about 15,000 flights were cancelled over the weekend.

Newark airport was hit with the worst cancellations, experiencing staffing shortages there are more flights than the airport can handle.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with travel expert, Mark Murphy, about how you can avoid the airline chaos.

Later on in the Morning, Peter Greenberg, Global Travel Expert joined Lauren to discuss the pilot shortage.