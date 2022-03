Here is how you can help support the Ukraine efforts

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Russia continues its invasion into Ukraine, San Diegans have been strapping on their boots and gathering supplies to aid those being invaded.

Vera Skop, House of Ukraine Board Member, grew up with parents from Ukraine and has been leading many efforts to assist those in Ukraine.

Skop joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowksi on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how you can help Ukraine.