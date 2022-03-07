Here is how you can help support the Ukrainian people during this war

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Are you are looking for a way to help out the people of Ukraine during this Russian Invasion? Well you can donate monetarily or drop off medical supplies and food to help support the Ukrainians.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out at the drop off center where he talked with Viktoriia Simakova about how you can donate and where they are accepting donations.

This week Viktoriia Simakova set up a collection center in El Cajon and there is more information on their Instagram on what to donate and where you can donate monetarily.

She is sending money/supplies to a friend in Poland to coordinate with her husband in Ukraine to gather supplies to distribute to refugees.

She said that a $10 dollar donation can feed someone for a week. You can Venmo your donation to @helpukrainenow

You can visit Help Ukraine Now’s Linktree for more options to support Ukraine.

Distribution Drop-Off: 4660 El Cajon Blvd. 92115. It’s the Asia Business Center