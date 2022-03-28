Here is how you can help Ukraine as the Russian invasion enters its 33rd day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -As the Russia-Ukraine War enters its 33rd Day, Kira Rudyk partnered with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk more on the current situation unfolding in Ukraine.

Later on in the morning KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with a charitable group who are working to help provide aid to Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war.

On Good Morning San Diego the European Director of International Growth of the Knights of Columbus, Szymon Czyszek, talks more on the Ukraine Solidarity Fund.

The Ukraine Solidarity Fund is helping to provide temporary shelter, food, medical supplies, clothing, communications and religious supplies to those who displaced due to the war.

You can donate here: https://www.kofc.org/secure/en/donate/ukraine.html