Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Daytona 500 coming up

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 Cup Series season officially begins on Sunday with the Daytona 500.

The race was moved back a weekend this year because of NFL’s extra week during the regular season.

The 500 starts a stretch of 37 races in 38 weeks for NASCAR’s top level before the final race of the season at Phoenix on Nov. 6.

Here’s what you need to know to be ready to watch the Great American Race.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Brandon Stone talked with KUSI Auto Expert, Dave Stall, about the Daytona this weekend.