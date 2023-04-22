Here’s How to Stream Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Live Free PPV FIght Tonight

The highly-awaited match in a years-long rivalry is happening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gervonta "Tank" Davis vs "King" Ryan Garcia is going to be one of the biggest pay-per-view events of 2023, airing on Showtime and DAZN.

The trash talk between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia will come to an end and the fists will fly when the two popular fighters finally clash on April 22. We now know the full card for the Showtime pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia vs. Davis obviously sits atop the card. The two young superstars have long hyped up a clash, with both men piling up impressive undefeated records. While Davis has won a secondary championship at super lightweight and Garcia had recently moved up to the weight class, they will fight at a a 136-pound catchweight, just one pound over the lightweight limit.

The undercard in Las Vegas is loaded up with interesting matchups before we get to the main event. Secondary WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell is back in action when he takes on late-replacement Yamaguchi Falcao in the co-main event. Morrell is hoping to earn his shot at Canelo Alvarez and the undisputed crown at 168 pounds if he continues to win.

Plus, a rematch is set for the main card when veteran Gabriel Rosado takes on Bektemir Melikuziev at super middleweight. Rosado scored one of the biggest upsets of 2021 when he shockingly stopped Melikuziev. Rosado was expected to face Gilberto Ramirez earlier this year, but that fight fell apart when Ramirez badly missed weight.

In the opener, well-regarded 19-year-old prospect Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KO), fresh off an impressive March win over Amilcar Vidal Jr., will face Kevin Zambrano (15-1-1, 10 KO) in a middleweight clash.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Davis vs. Garcia, and how to watch fight preview, access live stream April 22, 2023, on Showtime PPV, and don’t miss PBC’s live round-by-round coverage, no matter where you are in the world.

What time does Davis vs Garcia start?

The PPV begins at 8 pm ET in the United States (5 p.m. PT/ 1 a.m. BST / 2 a.m. CET,). For the UK, that translates to 1 am local time, technically on Sunday, April 23. Elsewhere, you know, convert the time zone or check your local listings.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

Gervonta “Tank” Davis -240 vs. Ryan Garcia +200, super lightweight

David Morrell (c) -2000 vs. Yamaguchi Falcao +1000, WBA “regular” super middleweight title

Bektemir Melikuziev -1400 vs. Gabriel Rosado +800, super middleweight

Elija Garcia -1400 vs. Kevin Zambrano +800, middleweight

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

United States

Davis vs Garcia is available on pay-per-view in the U.S., produced by Showtime and available through them, and also available through DAZN, and your normal cable and satellite options. If you’re looking for a stream, you also have an option at PPV.com. Once purchased, you can watch on your Smart TV, Phone or Desktop PC, and they have apps available on Roku, Xbox, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Elsewhere

United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium: DAZN (part of your subscription, not an extra PPV charge)

Australia, Canada, New Zealand: DAZN PPV

Japan: Wowow

Mexico: Azteca 7 and TV Azteca Deportes

Germany and Italy: FITE

Latin America: ESPN and Star+

Pan Asia, Middle East, and North Africa: Fight Sports and Fight Sports Max

Can I watch ‘Tank’ Davis vs Garcia on DAZN?

The card will stream live as part of your DAZN subscription in the United Kingdom (all territories), Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Portugal and Belgium.

For DAZN subscribers in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the fight will be available to purchase on DAZN PPV.

How much does Davis vs Garcia on DAZN cost?

Davis vs Garcia will be shown live on both Showtime PPV and DAZN PPV in the US.

Showtime’s one-off price is $84.99 to purchase on PPV.

DAZN’s price has been set at $60 for current subscribers.

You will be able to live stream the fight from both the Showtime and DAZN apps, which are available for download onto your mobile and tablet device, as well as your Smart TV.

How To Sign Up For DAZN On Sky If You Are A New Subscriber

Visit this URL: dazn.com/skyuk and follow the steps listed or call our contact centre: UK – 0870 248 0000 – Calls cost 13p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge ROI – +353 1 55 66 555 Once signed up DAZN 1 HD, you will also have access to the DAZN app

EXISTING SUBSCRIBERS

Existing subscribers will not automatically have access to DAZN 1 HD, channel 429 on Sky In the UK & Ire DAZN is available as a Monthly Saver (x12) at £9.99, an Annual Super Saver priced at £99.99 and a Flexible Monthly Pass priced at £19.99.

How to watch Broadcast live Davis vs Garcia In the USA

Most TV cable packages will have the Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view channel, while most smart devices will carry the Fox Sports app for streaming purposes. In the USA, the Spence Jr vs. Garcia pay-per-view fight is $74.99 on Fox Sports PBC. It can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and other supported streaming devices.

How to watch Davis vs Garcia in the UK

Premier Sports has the rights to broadcast Davis vs Garcia in the UK. The main card is set to commence at 9pm ET (2am UK time). Main event ring walks are expected around midnight ET (5am UK time).

Subscription to Premier Sports costs from £9.99 per month or £99 per year, and includes a host of live sports coverage ranging from La Liga and Serie A to Guinness rugby. Premier Sports can be streamed from a mobile or table device, or cast from your phone to your TV. Pretty convenient.

Watch Davis vs Garcia live with a VPN

Watch the Davis vs. Garcia stream live on Fox Sports PPV

Price: 75 USD

Fox Sports PPV has exclusive rights for the event in the U.S.

To watch Davis vs Garcia live on Fox Sports: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to Fox Sports PPV and purchase the fight. Enjoy watching! Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Watching on mobile? Fire up the Fox Sports Go app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia live boxing highlights on YouTube

You can check out the latest boxing highlights, scores, commentary, and news on a variety of YouTube channels.Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the Showtime Sports YouTube channel, the DAZN YouTube channel, the ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel.Enjoy! ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.

How to watch boxing live Stream from anywhere

The available options for live streaming boxing include:

AT&T TV NOW. ESPN is included in AT&T TV NOW’s Plus package, which ensures subscribers can watch Golden Boy Promotions and Top Rank Boxing fights live.

DAZN.

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

How to Watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Live Stream on Showtime?

Showtime is a ground-breaking live and on demand sports streaming service, giving sports fans the control and flexibility to watch their favorite sports. You don’t need a cable or satellite dish to watch it, so the setup is quick and simple. You can download the Showtime app and watch on multiple devices at home.

How to watch boxing on Amazon Prime

If you have an Amazon Prime Video account, you can purchase access to specific events through Amazon’s channels features. Simply look up the event you want to stream and click on it to purchase viewing access. Amazon will bill your credit card on record.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia 2021 with app from anywhere?

IT’S FIGHT SEASON ON Showtime. Stream a stacked line up of fights year round, featuring Canelo, GGG, Anthony Joshua, and more exclusively on DAZN. All live and on-demand on all your devices, wherever you are. The fights will be available to stream on mobile devices using the FITE.tv App.

What are the Davis vs Garcia odds?

Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook list Davis as the favorite at -245, with Garcia the underdog at +190, but those odds have been trending closer to even the last couple days, so check again throughout the remainder of the fight week, too.

Davis vs Garcia: What has been said?

Davis: “He shouldn’t be a boxer.

“I don’t think so. Because even just like me, I just start watching his interviews and things like that. Just starting to watch him as a person and trying to get to know him.

“I just don’t see it. Boxing on Instagram would probably be cool but not an actual fighter. He should train people or something like that.”

Garcia: “This fight means a lot to me. It means everything. It’s a moment that I’ve been envisioning for so long now.

“It’s the only thing I’ve wanted for so long, to defeat Gervonta Davis and to destroy him. To end everything that he’s ever worked for because I know he’s trying to do that for me.

“I’m going to take him out. He’s done. It’s nap time for Gervonta.

“This is a fight to show everybody that I’m great. I’m not daring to be great. I know I’m great.

“I know when I step in the ring, he’s going to feel something he’s never felt before. I’m going to conquer him. Everything he tries to do I’ll have an answer for him.

“Gervonta Davis is not going to beat me. I promise you.”