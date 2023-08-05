Here’s How to Stream Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Live Free PPV FIght Tonight
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz come face-to-face grudge match on Saturday, Aug. 5. guide shares how to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz online from anywhere in the world.
Boxing Streams Reddit! Check all options to listen or watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz live streaming for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & DAZN PPV. One of the biggest bouts Boxing history took place on Saturday, August 5, 2023.Lets see below between Boxing streams ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live where and how to watch free from any location.The Nate Diaz-Jake Paul fight takes place on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
Watch Here: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Live Stream
Jake Paul, aka the Problem Child, is coming back from a split-decision loss against Tomy Fury in February this year. Nate Diaz is a UFC legend, but after being removed from the UFC roster in late 2022, Diaz is now officially a free agent. His last fight was against Tony Ferguson in UFC 279 in September 2022, which he won by submission.
Where to Watch Jake Paul Fight Nate Diaz
Although the Paul vs Diaz boxing match is available to watch in many countries, your location will determine which service you can watch it on. With geoblocks in play, you might not be able to access it on your chosen service.
Geoblocks are in place to help streaming services and networks keep in line with copyright and distribution agreements. If a network is only allowed to show the fight in the U.S., it has to block users from outside the country from accessing it.
Thankfully, you can get around the blocks by using a virtual private network (VPN). All you have to do is connect to a server in the country where it’s available and, presto, you’re in. That’s because your true location is masked by the VPN, making the service think you’re physically in the country of the VPN server.
Which Streaming Services Have the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight?
In the U.S., you can watch the fight on ESPN+ PPV. That means you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription, which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually, and then need to purchase the fight separately at $59.99.
DAZN PPV in the U.S. is offering a similar deal, with the fight costing $59.99. However, new subscribers can get their first month of DAZN for just 99 cents.
Luckily DAZN PPV is available globally (except for in restricted countries like China), and if you sign up for the service in a country other than the U.S., you can get the fight for a much cheaper deal.
For instance, U.K. viewers can get their first month of DAZN for 1 pound (roughly $1.25) and purchase the fight for 14.99 pounds (roughly $20). It’s even cheaper in some regions; for example, watching the fight in Brazil costs roughly the equivalent of $10.
You can also watch the fight with Fite.TV, which offers a free seven-day trial of its usual subscription and the Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul fight for $19.99, depending on the country. It’s available in many countries, but the best deal can be found in countries like Singapore, India and Vietnam.
The last option we found was PPV.com. The fight costs $59.99, so it is no cheaper than DAZN or ESPN+, but you don’t need a subscription to get it.
You can watch the prelims on the DAZN Boxing YouTube Channel. If you’re not located in the same region as the service you want to access for the main card, you can use a VPN to unblock it.
How to Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz for Free
Unfortunately, there isn’t an official way to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight for free. It’s a pay-per-view fight, so even if the subscription service that has it offers a free trial, you’ll still need to pay for the actual fight.
Of course, you can scour the internet and social media for links to free streams of the fight, but they’re a pretty unreliable source. It’s usually someone recording their own screen, meaning not only do they not have the right to stream it, but there’s no telling if or when the stream will stop working. Plus, quality is usually poor, resulting in pixelated Minecraft-style fighters, lagging and freezing at crucial moments.
If you want to watch the main card in the best resolution without the risk of missing critical points, stick with a reputable source. If you need to use a VPN, you can reduce the cost of watching the fight by using a VPN’s money-back guarantee and getting a refund when you’re finished with it.
How to Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz With a VPN
In this section, we’ll show you how to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight on DAZN in the U.K. using ExpressVPN. You can use similar steps if you want to watch the fight on another streaming service too.
- Sign Up for ExpressVPN
Go to the ExpressVPN website and sign up for one of ExpressVPN’s plans. Each plan comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Install the ExpressVPN App
Download and install the ExpressVPN App on the device you want to stream on. Then, launch the app and sign in to your ExpressVPN account.
- Connect to a U.K. Server
Find and connect to a server in the U.K. If you click on the three dots, you’ll see the full server list. Scroll through this or use the search bar to find the server you need. Click on the server to connect, but if it doesn’t connect automatically, click the “on” button.
the available options for live streaming Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz include:
- ESPN
- DAZN
- Hulu + Live TV.
- Sling TV.
- Direct TV.
- FuboTV.
- YouTube TV.
- Reddit.
ESPN Channel
Paul vs. Diaz is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $59.99. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle the Paul vs. Diaz fight with the cost of a monthly subscription, bringing your total to $69.98. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV fights, prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles.
DAZN
DAZN is one of the best places to watch the Paul vs. Diaz fight online, but you’ll have to subscribe to DAZN in order to purchase the PPV through the service. Monthly DAZN subscriptions start at $19.99 a month ($1 for your first month), but you can save by paying for a year upfront. Once you’re signed up for a DAZN subscription, you’ll be able to purchase the Paul vs. Diaz PPV livestream for $59.99.
Hulu:
For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN and Fox (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility) along with 83 other live and on-demand channels. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free setup process and easy online cancellation.
Sling TV:
Another good way to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz online is Sling, whose live TV packages are cheaper than the other live TV streamers above. Sling’s affordable Orange package comes with 31 channels — including ESPN for Boxing live streams — and costs just $40 a month ($25 for your first month). Sling Orange also includes 50 hours of DVR space, so you can record Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz matches to watch later.
FuboTV:
fuboTV is another one of our favorite live TV streaming services. With ESPN in its channel lineup, it’s an easy way to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz online without cable. Besides ESPN, fuboTV gets you up to 200+ channels, and the service starts at $74.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. fuboTV also lets you store up to 1000 hours of DVR recordings, which comes in handy for early morning Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz matches.
Direct TV:
Direct TV is another channel to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with ESPN.
YouTube TV:
YouTube TV carries more than 128 channels, including all the sports and local channels you need for streaming Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. A subscription is $72.99 per month.
Subscribers get Big Ten Network, CNN, TNT, SEC Network, ACC Network, FS1, and FS2. Unlimited Cloud DVR is included with a subscription. And you can create up to 6 profiles for a household per account. YouTube TV has apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Smart TVs powered by Android TV and Google TV. You can check out the latest offer YouTube TV is making to new and returning customers.
Paul vs. Diaz free live stream
Unfortunately, there are no ways to get access the MVP’s (most valuable promotion) Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream for free legally, Viewer’s has multiple options to order the live pay per view boxing through ESPN+ PPV, DAZN PPV, PPV.com and Fite.TV network. In addition the cheapest stream to watch which is 100% secure and money back guarantee try here Paul vs Diaz live stream
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Live Stream in the US
DAZN airs the Paul vs Diaz fight in the US. The streaming service has recently partnered with ESPN+ to make the content library available on their platform.
As for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz, you need to purchase the PPV fight for $59.99 from the DAZN official website. The fight should be available under your account on DAZN. The app is available as an add-on for Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV subscribers too. The standard Paramount + DAZN plan starts at $13.99 per month. It offers content from both services.
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Live Stream in UK
TNT Sports is now home to some of the biggest sports events in the UK. The company has the official license to stream the Paul vs Diaz fight card in the region. It’s a part of TNT Sports Box Office, meaning you need a separate purchase to air the same online. The PPV card is priced at £19.95 for interested users.
Once you purchase the fight, use the company’s web version via the Amazon Silk browser to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz without cable.
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Live Stream in Australia
Kayo Sports will air the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight card in Australia. You don’t need to sign up for the company’s streaming service, though. You can simply purchase the PPV card for AU$ 39.95 and air the entire fight at home without cable. Although the Kayo Sports apps are available on all the major platforms, it’s missing from the Amazon AppStore. I recommend using the Amazon Silk browser and visiting the Kayo Sports web version to watch the bout without cable.
How to watch or stream Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz from anywhere
If you find yourself unable to view the Paul vs. Diaz fight locally, you may need a different way to watch. That’s where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on the day by encrypting your traffic, and it’s also a great idea if you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. This is the best way to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight live, also few more options are available below.
- DAZN (USA)
- ESPN+ (USA)
- BT Sport (UK)
- FITE.tv (Canada)
- Kayo (Germany/Austria)
- OSN Play (Middle East)
- SuperSport (South Africa)
- StarHub (Singapore)
Best VPNs to Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
For the best streaming experience and less chance of missing important moments of the match, you need a VPN with fast speeds and the ability to unblock streaming services. We’ve got two VPN recommendations that can help you access the fight from anywhere. Let’s find out more about them, starting with our top choice, ExpressVPN.
1. ExpressVPN
Pros:
- Servers in 94 countries
- Unblocks streaming services with ease
- Fast speeds
Cons:
- Expensive plans
ExpressVPN is our top choice for the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match. It can easily and reliably unblock pretty much any streaming service from around the world and has servers in 94 countries, including the U.K. and Brazil. It also has fast speeds, meaning you don’t need to worry about it freezing at a crucial moment. Read our ExpressVPN review for more.
It has a user-friendly app that can be installed on most devices and also has a smart DNS feature called MediaStreamer that will help you unblock services on devices that don’t support the main VPN app. It’s not a cheap service, but ExpressVPN provides a premium service. You can reduce the cost by opting for the annual plan and it also has a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pros:
- Fastest VPN
- Servers in 60 countries
- Accesses streaming services
Cons:
- Mobile version of server map isn’t great
We can also recommend using NordVPN for streaming the boxing match. It’s capable of unblocking streaming services easily and has a large network of servers that cover 60 countries. Plus, NordVPN is the fastest VPN, offering the best average speeds according to our ongoing speed tests. Read our NordVPN review for more information.
NordVPN’s app is easy to use and even includes an interactive map to make selecting a server easy. However, that ease of use can’t quite be said for the mobile app since the smaller screen makes the map difficult to navigate. NordVPN works out cheaper in the long run, though, so long as you opt for the two-year plan. All plans also have a 30-day money-back guarantee.
The Fight & Fighters: All the Details
After being announced back in April this year, the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz date was fixed for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, and the location was set as the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tickets went on sale at the beginning of May and 60% had sold within the first week.
It’s Jake’s first fight since he lost to Tommy Fury in February and ended his unbeaten record. It’s also Nate’s first professional boxing match — but there’s no denying his ability when looking at previous fights, including his iconic win over fellow UFC legend Conor McGregor in 2016.
Paul has promised a knockout victory over Diaz, but Diaz refuses to let Paul intimidate him. Jake Paul might have the advantage with his professional boxing experience, but if he lets his guard down, Nate Diaz could land a devastating blow.
Reports state that the pair could earn a large payout for the grudge match, with Paul taking home an estimated $2 million and Diaz earning $500,000. There is quite a difference in earnings, but Diaz will actually earn more than in his last UFC fight against Tony Ferguson in 2022.
At the time of writing, the odds with DraftKings Sportsbook stand with Jake Paul as a -390 favorite and Nate Diaz as a +280 underdog. Both fighters will need to make weight before they go face-to-face.
The cruiserweight limit is set at 200 pounds and the weigh-in will be at the end of the week, on Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). The two fighters will then meet again in the ring the next day.
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Card
|Preliminary Card
5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT)
|Main Card
8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT)
|Main Fight
Est. 11 p.m. ET
(8 p.m. PT)
|
Kevin Newman II vs Quillisto Madera
|Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy
|Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz
|
Noel Cavazos vs Jose Aguayo
|Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens
|
CJ Hamilton vs Luciano Ramos
|Ashton Sylve vs William Silva
|Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry
|Angel Beltran vs Alan Sanchez
Final Thoughts
We hope you now know how to stream the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight from anywhere in the world. Although there’s no reliable way of streaming the fight for free in certain countries. Which service will you use to watch the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight? Will you need a to watch it? If so, which VPN will you use? What’s your prediction for who will win the fight? Do you think there will be a rematch between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury? Thanks for reading.