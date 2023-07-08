Here’s How to Stream UFC 290 Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez Live free PPV FIght Tonight

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on July 8, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

Two titles will be on the line at UFC 290 this weekend, as Alexander Volkanovski and Brandon Moreno defend their gold against formidable opponents.

In the main event, Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against interim champion Yair Rodriguez, who will try to become the first fighter to beat the Australian at 145lbs. In February, Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett to win the interim featherweight title, moments before Volkanovski challenged Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt and came up narrowly short. That was just the second loss of Volkanovski’s career, with the 34-year-old’s only previous defeat having occurred 10 years ago – and at welterweight.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s victory over Emmett made him just the second Mexican champion in UFC history. His title win was followed by Alexa Grasso’s triumph in March, while Moreno preceded the pair as the first Mexican fighter to claim gold in the promotion.

And Moreno will be in action again this weekend, defending his flyweight title against a foe who has beaten him twice: Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno has improved significantly since those losses in 2016 and 2018, but this co-main event marks a difficult defence to kickstart his second reign as champion.

This weekend, we watch the UFC 290 live stream online to see a featherweight title unification plus a defense of the UFC Flyweight Championship. With a card like this, expectations are set high for next year’s International Fight Week.

At the top of the UFC 290 card, Alexander Volkanovski stands in search of history, trying to define himself as the greatest his division has ever seen. This leg of his road to immortality is all about unifying the interim featherweight championship held by Jair Rodríguez with Volkanovski’s. Islam Makhachev stands in the shadows, ready for a rematch were Volkanovski to win.

Before that, though, Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja will fight for the former’s flyweight strap. Pantoja’s beaten Moreno twice before, with a submission win in an exhibition fight in 2016 and a unanimous decision in 2018.

DraftKings has Volkanovski (-380) favored for the main event, with Rodriguez (+290) as the underdog. You’d have to bet $80 on a winning Volkanovski to win $100, while a $100 wager on a winning Rodriguez would net you $290.

The site lists Moreno (-190) for the favorite in the co-main, with Oliveira (+160) as a slighter underdog.

When is UFC 290? Date, Time, Location

UFC 290 is happening Saturday, July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main card starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, with prelims at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. You can also catch early prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. Both the prelims and early prelims can be streamed with an ESPN+ subscription (no PPV purchase required).

You can watch the UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodríguez live stream live on ESPN Plus MMA Fight.

You’re going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 290 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let’s talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 290 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 290 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus.

UFC 290 Fight Card

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC, ESPN Plus and ESPN

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price – Welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell – Welterweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes – Women’s Strawweight

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield – Light Heavyweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Yair Rodríguez (ic) – for the Undisputed UFC Featherweight Championship

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Alexandre Pantoja – for the UFC Flyweight Championship

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis – a UFC Middleweight title eliminator

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker – Lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Val Woodburn – Middleweight

UFC 290 is a pay-per-view event and can be ordered through most cable providers. The cost is $79.99, distributed through ESPN Plus.

Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels.

● ESPN Plus (USA)

● UFC Fight Pass PPV (USA)

● BT Sport (UK)

● Kayo (Germany/Austria)

● 1TV.Ru (Russia)

● OSN Play (Middle East)

● SuperSport (South Africa)

● Main Event (Australia)

● StarHub (Singapore)

The card will stream live on ESPN Plus in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America).

UFC now has a partnership with ESPN Plus.

Fight fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on ESPN Plus PPV.

UFC fans in the UK can watch UFC 290 exclusively through BT Sport. In Australia, you can watch UFC 290 through the Main Event on Foxtel.

• ESPN+

• Direct TV.

• Hulu + Live TV.

• Sling TV.

• Fubo TV.

• YouTube TV.

• Sony LIV.

• FootyBite.

• Reddit.

UFC 290 live streams cost $79.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $55 by getting UFC 290 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $124.98.

Direct TV is another channel to watch the UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodríguez match.

Sling TV: You can get ESPN3 in the Sling Orange package, and ABC in select regions via Sling Blue.

Fubo TV: One of the best streaming services for sports, Fubo offers ABC. It's got a 7-day free trial.

PlayStation Vue is a streaming service aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get access to TV channels including ESPN+.

YouTube TV provides access to channels including ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, and ESPN+.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Editorial.