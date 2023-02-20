Here’s How to Watch 2023 ‘NBA All-Star Game’ Free Online: Where to Live Stream ‘Team Lebron vs Team Giannis ’ Tonight

All Available Options Here To Watch 2023 NBA All-Star Game is broadcast live The NBA’s All-Star Weekend returns with Salt Lake City as host for the 2023edition, and the festivities also mark the return of the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game. This year’s exhibition includes both first-time participants andreturning players, with rosters that feature Grammy award-winning musiciansas well as actors and comedians.Paul George and Bones Hyland will be the sole representatives of the LosAngeles Clippers at the 2023 edition of NBA All-Star Weekend, live fromSalt Lake City in Utah.However, safe in the knowledge that the majority of their heroes will begetting a rare chance to rest up, there will still be plenty for Clipper Nation toget excited about over the course of the three days.

it’s time to turn our attention to basketball for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

As usual, the 2023 NBA All-Star Game promises a battle between the league’s best players in each conference. This year, the Lakers’ LeBron James will captain the Western Conference team, marking his sixth consecutive year as an All-Star captain. This will also be James’ 19th All-Star Game, tieing the record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who James recently surpassed to nab the NBA career scoring record). Opposite James will be Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Eastern Conference team captain.

If you’re looking to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game online, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up a full guide on where to watch the NBA All-Star Game online this year — plus tips on how to get a free livestream of the NBA All-Star Game.

Where to Watch NBA All-Star Game Online: Streaming Guide

TNT is once again the exclusive TV broadcaster for the NBA All-Star Game this year, so tune in there if you’re watching with a cable or satellite package.

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. There are plenty of live TV streaming services that get you access to TNT simulcasts through all your streaming devices. Here are some of our favorites for watching today’s All-Star Game online without cable:

1. Stream NBA All-Star Game on DirecTV Stream

With TNT included in its large lineup of up to 140+ channels, DirecTV Stream is a great way to watch the NBA All-Star Game online. Plus, you get unlimited cloud DVR to record shows or games. Subscriptions start with a five-day free trial (use that to watch the game for free), and then payment kicks in at $per month for the base-tier package.

2. Stream NBA All-Star Game on Sling

If you’re looking for a more affordable live TV streaming service, check out Sling. For just $ a month, the service’s Sling Blue package gets you live access to up to 41 channels — including TNT to watch the All-Star Game online. Sling Blue also lets you stream on up to three devices at once, and you get 50 hours of cloud DVR.

3. Stream NBA All-Star Game on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is easily the best bundle deal in streaming. You get access to more than 85 live TV channels (including TNT for the All-Star Game), plus everything in Hulu’s massive on-demand library. But that’s not it: You also get free subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+ — all included in Hulu + Live TV’s price of $69.99 a month.

How to Watch NBA All-Star Game Online for Free

Want to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for free? Be sure to take advantage of that five-day free trial offered by DirecTV Stream. You’ll just need to create an account with an email you haven’t used for DirecTV Stream in the past, and you’ll get five days of free live TV. Just be sure to cancel your subscription before the five days are up to avoid paying.

When is the NBA All-Star Game? 2023 Date, Time, Location

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is happening on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. If you’re in the area and looking for last-minute tickets, you can still pick them up

2023 NBA All-Star Game Roster, Starters

The NBA All-Star game sees fans, players, and media voting on the game’s starter players. The two players with the most votes are named team captains (this year, James and Antetokounmpo), who draft their team’s rosters from a pool of the starters and reserves. The 14 reserve players are selected by 30 NBA coaches. If a player is voted in as a starter but can’t play due to an injury, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver selects a replacement from the injured player’s conference.

James will get first pick in the draft this year, as he was the top vote-getter. Also, this year’s draft will be slightly different, as it’ll be held right before the game and shown live on TNT — tune in early with any of the above streaming services to watch the draft.

Here’s the full list of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters and reserves for each conference.

Eastern Conference starters

Captain: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (injured)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (replacement)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Western Conference starters

Captain: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz (replacement)

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (replacement)

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (injured)

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (injured)

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors (replacement)

Western Conference Reserves

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (replacement)

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings (replacement)

Paul George, LA Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

How to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game for free Sadly, there’s no way to access TNT to watch the NBA All-Star Game without signing up for a TV plan. But some live TV streaming services offer free trials, so you can get the NBA All-Star Game and other All-Star Weekend coverage without paying a monthly fee. Usually, YouTube TV provides a lengthy free trial that you can take advantage of. If you go this route, just remember to cancel your subscription before the end of your trial period to avoid paying for the next month. Also, most free trials only apply to new subscribers. If you signed up for the service before, you’d need to use a different email address and payment method.

What is the NBA All-Star Game? The NBA All-Star Game is an annual exhibition game that began in 1951. While its format has changed over the years, the game’s original intent remains the same: to see the league’s best players compete against each other regardless of team affiliation. Like in MLB and the NHL, All-Star Game rosters are decided based on a voting process. Fans, media members, current players, and current head coaches vote for players in specific positions. Ultimately, 12 players from each conference are selected. Final take You’ll need TNT or TBS to watch the NBA All-Star Game. Luckily, both channels are available from most TV providers—the notable exception being fuboTV. Our favorite NBA-oriented TV service based on value is Sling TV. With it, you’ll get TNT and other sports channels for as low as $40 a month. If you want to watch more NBA All-Star Weekend events, you’ll need a TV plan that includes ESPN and NBA TV. With those channels, you can catch the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and the NBA G League Next Up Game.