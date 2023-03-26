Here’s How to Watch ‘David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant’ Free Online: Where to Live Stream ‘Benavidez vs. Plant’ Tonight

Check all options to listen or Watch Benavidez vs Plant Live streaming for free on Reddit, Crackstreams One of the biggest bouts Boxing history took place on Saturday, March 25, 2023.Lets see below between Boxing streams David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live where and how to watch free from any location. The highly anticipated fight between two champions, WBC Super Middleweight Champion David Benavidez and IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant is approaching and will be aired on Showtime and DAZN. If you are outside the USA and want to watch the David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant fight on Firestick, read this blog to learn how.

Plant vs. Benavidez Details

Here’s everything you need to know about Plant vs. Benavidez fight on a Saturday night.

Day: Saturday

Saturday Date: March 25

March 25 Time: 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT

7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. GMT Main event: 10 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT

10 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. GMT Venue: MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Benavidez vs. Plant card should start around 7 p.m. ET, and the main fight between the two champions will take place at 10 p.m. ET. The final timing may differ based on the lengths of earlier fights on the card.

BENAVIDEZ VS CALEB PLANT LIVE STREAM: FIGHT PREVIEW

Modern boxing is dominated by vacuous bravado and highly processed “beefs”, but the interim WBC super middleweight title fight between long-term adversaries and former division champions David Benavidez and Caleb Plant is the real deal. Benavidez, the current holder of the belt, became the youngest champion in super middleweight history in 2017. Though he remains undefeated, the Mexican Monster has been stripped of the title twice, and it’s no exaggeration to say that the trajectory of his career has shaped the entire division. In a parallel universe, the 26-year-old might be the undisputed champion at 168lb rather than Canelo, who beat Plant in their unification bout in 2021 but is yet to face his compatriot in the ring. If Benavidez gets the better of Plant at the MGM Grand, the blockbuster Canelo showdown that we’ve waited years for will finally, finally be on the cards. That’s exactly the kind of talk that Plant has had to put up with in the buildup to this fight, and the American needs no further motivation to shut his opponent, his entourage, and the entire boxing industry up. Sweethands’ 59% knockout ratio doesn’t compare favourably with the 88% of Benavidez, but his knockout-of-the-year takedown of Anthony Dirrell in October shows that Plant still has plenty of ammunition in his armory. The Benavidez vs Caleb Plant main card is due to start at 9pm ET on Saturday, 25th March, in Las Vegas, USA. That’s 2am BST / 12pm AEDT on Sunday, 26th March. Below, we’ve curated all the info for boxing fans looking for a Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream in the UK, Canada, US, Australia and beyond…

How to watch David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant?

The upcoming fight between David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. If you are unable to attend the event in person, you can still watch it live as a pay-per-view event on DAZN and Showtime. However, please note that both services are restricted to their respective regions;

WATCH A BENAVIDEZ VS CALEB PLANT LIVE STREAM IN THE UK US

One of the cheapest places to watch the Benavidez vs Caleb Plant fight is in the UK, where the PPV costs just US$12.99 (roughly £10.50) via Fite.TV(opens in new tab). Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You’ll need to use a VPN(opens in new tab) to access the Fite live stream for that price without being blocked or charged a potentially higher fee. Benavidez vs Caleb Plant PPV on Fite.TV (US$12.99) Fite.TV is the place to watch Benavidez vs Caleb Plant in the UK, where the PPV costs US$12.99. If you’re abroad at the moment, remember you’ll need a VPN to get access to the UK’s Fite.TV live stream. Fite is also the place to watch Benavidez vs Caleb Plant in Canada, but at a much steeper cost of US$54.99 (roughly CA$75). You can tune in via the Fite app on your smartphone or tablet, on Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast or from your preferred web browser.

WATCH A BENAVIDEZ VS CALEB PLANT LIVE STREAM FROM ANYWHERE

You won’t be able to watch your regular Benavidez vs Plant live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you’re in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It’s a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it’s in the right country, allowing you to watch any Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream from anywhere in the world. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for boxing. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you’re not happy with the service. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch boxing live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There’s 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it’s easier than you think.

HOW TO USE A VPN FOR BENAVIDEZ VS CALEB PLANT

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN(opens in new tab) is the one we recommend. 2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Benavidez vs Caleb Plant fight, you may wish to choose ‘UK’ for the Fite PPV. 3. Then head over to Fite(opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream!

US: BENAVIDEZ VS CALEB PLANT LIVE STREAM

Benavidez vs Caleb Plant is a $74.99 pay-per-view in the US. You can order the fight from Showtime or watch it on Sling TV PPV(opens in new tab). Benavidez vs Caleb Plant You can purchase the Benavidez vs Caleb Plant PPV through Sling ($74.99). Watch the fight live and then stick around to see what else this cable-cutting service has to offer. If you’re a Brit who happens to be in the US this weekend, there’s no need to pay $74.99 to watch the big fight. Simply use a VPN(opens in new tab) to access Fite.TV without being blocked, as if you were back home in the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN(opens in new tab), as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

WATCH A BENAVIDEZ VS CALEB PLANT LIVE STREAM IN AUSTRALIA

Boxing fans in Australia can watch the Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for a one-off fee of $29.95 via Kayo Sports Main Event. Though you don’t need a Kayo Sports subscription to watch the fight, you can currently get a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial for the streaming service, so you may as well fill your boots. There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, as well as international cricket. Once the trial is up, the Basic plan costs just AU$30 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. There’s also the entry-level One plan for AU$25 a month. The fight is set to begin at around 3pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. For those wanting to watch home coverage of the big fight from overseas, a good boxing VPN is the solution. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Benavidez vs Caleb Plant full card

Main card David Benavidez (c) vs Caleb Plant – interim WBC super middleweight title Jesus Ramos vs Joey Spencer – super lightweight Chris Colbert vs Jose Valenzuela – lightweight Cody Crowley vs Abel Ramos – welterweight Kevin Gonzalez vs Jose Sanmartin – super bantamweight Orestes Velasquez vs Marcelino Nicolas Lopez – super lightweight Demler Zamora vs Jesus Abel Ibarra – super featherweight Daniel Blancas vs Nicholas Molina – super middleweight Dorian Mark Khan Jr. vs TBA – super featherweight Robert Meriwether III vs Jesus Ramon Perez – super featherweight

Conclusion

By following the easy steps described above, you can watch David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant on Firestick without any geo-restrictions or location-related issues. The event is set to take place on March 25th