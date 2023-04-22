Here’s Where to Watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Live Streaming Online Reddit free Official Channels HD

Here’s a guide to everything you need to know about how to watch Davis vs. Garcia including prelims fights live stream on Reddit.Boxing Streams Reddit! Check all options to listen or watch Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia live streaming for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & Showtime PPV. One of the biggest bouts Boxing history took place on Saturday, April 22, 2023.Lets see below between Boxing streams Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Ryan Garcia live where and how to watch free from any location.

Watch Here: Davis vs Garcia Live Stream Free

A dream matchup between undefeated superstars, the power of Gervonta “Tank” Davis squares off against the speed of “King” Ryan Garcia in a highly anticipated mega-fight. Two of boxing’s most popular fighters go toe-to-toe in a battle of aggressive, dynamic styles and colorful personalities that transcends the sport. Will the power of “Tank” keep rolling or will the speed of “King” reign supreme? Don’t miss the boxing event of the year.

The catchweight bout between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia will settle one of the freshest rivalries in boxing – at least until a potential rematch.

The trash talk between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia will come to an end and the fists will fly when the two popular fighters finally clash on April 22. We now know the full card for the Showtime pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Garcia vs. Davis obviously sits atop the card. The two young superstars have long hyped up a clash, with both men piling up impressive undefeated records. While Davis has won a secondary championship at super lightweight and Garcia had recently moved up to the weight class, they will fight at a 136-pound catchweight, just one pound over the lightweight limit.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) hails from Baltimore and for a long time enjoyed the imprimatur of Floyd Mayweather along with all the celebrities from the hip-hop industry and sports world that accompany such an association. Now without Mayweather, Davis still owns a massive collection of celebrity supporters who are mesmerized by his crushing power and quiet aura. He boasts 4.6 million followers on Instagram.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has 9.5 million followers on Instagram, plus more than 5 million on TikTok. He carries a vastly different fan base into this showdown. The Mexican-American from Southern California is often underestimated due to his model looks — he’s sponsored by Amiri, formerly Dior — and legion of influencer followers. Often, he’s mistaken for an influencer-turned-boxer himself, but he was a decorated amateur who began boxing at age 7 before mastering the art of self-promotion across social media and beyond.

The undercard in Las Vegas is loaded up with interesting matchups before we get to the main event. Secondary WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell is back in action when he takes on late-replacement Yamaguchi Falcao in the co-main event. Morrell is hoping to earn his shot at Canelo Alvarez and the undisputed crown at 168 pounds if he continues to win.

Plus, a rematch is set for the main card when veteran Gabriel Rosado takes on Bektemir Melikuziev at super middleweight. Rosado scored one of the biggest upsets of 2021 when he shockingly stopped Melikuziev. Rosado was expected to face Gilberto Ramirez earlier this year, but that fight fell apart when Ramirez badly missed weight.

In the opener, well-regarded 19-year-old prospect Elijah Garcia (14-0, 12 KO), fresh off an impressive March win over Amilcar Vidal Jr., will face Kevin Zambrano (15-1-1, 10 KO) in a middleweight clash.

Here is everything you need to know about Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia.

‘Tank’ Davis vs. Garcia Fight Date, Start Time

• Date: Saturday, April 22

• Time: 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST / 2 a.m. CET

• Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. CET

The main card is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST / 2 a.m. CET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. CET. These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

Davis vs Garcia free live stream

You can watch the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia live stream live on Showtime Boxing PPV.

It will be streamed on Showtime PPV service. The fight will be on BT Sport Box Office in the UK the Ireland – it will cost £16.95 in the UK and €29.99 in Ireland. It will cost $84.99 in the United States to watch on Showtime Sports.

‘Tank’ Davis vs. Garcia Fight Card

• Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia; Lightweight

• David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko for WBA Super-middleweight title

• Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Gabriel Rosado; Super-middleweight

• Elijah Garcia vs. Kevin Salgado Zambrano; Middleweight

How to watch Davis vs Garcia live fight

Boxing Streams Reddit Davis vs. Garcia is a pay-per-view event and can be ordered through most cable providers. The cost is $84.99, distributed through Showtime PPV. You can also order and stream the bout through the Showtime app.

What Channel Stream is Davis vs Garcia?

Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels.

● Showtime PPV (USA)

● Boxing Fight Pass PPV (USA)

● Sky Sports Box Office (UK)

● DAZN (Germany/Austria)

● 1TV.Ru (Russia)

● OSN Play (Middle East)

● SuperSport (South Africa)

● Main Event (Australia)

● StarHub (Singapore)

How to watch Davis vs Garcia Live

The card will stream live on SHOWTIME in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). You can sign up for a subscription here. However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the Showtime app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

Boxing now has a partnership with Showtime. That’s great news for Boxing and the expansion of the sport of Boxing, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you’re one of the Boxing fans who want to watch Boxing in the US.

Fight fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on Showtime PPV, more information can be found here.

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia exclusively through BT Sport. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia through the Main Event on Foxtel. You can also watch on the Boxing website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the Boxing app on your Xbox.

the available options for live streaming Boxing include:

• Showtime

• DAZN.

• ESPN+

• Hulu + Live TV.

• Sling TV.

• YouTube TV.

• Sony LIV.

• FootyBite.

• Reddit.

ESPN Channel

Fans in the US can watch the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Fight on ESPN+. It is the main telecast rights holder. The Boxing Fight can also be live-streamed on the website of ESPN. You can watch the match via a PPV basis.

The price for the Pay Per View is about $6.99 but you will have to create a PPV account in order to access the match.

Direct TV:

Direct TV is another channel to watch the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with ESPN.

Sling TV:

Sling TV is another platform to watch the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia match. The online streaming platform provides its users with several TV channels to watch. Sling TV has many packages and has all the channels in all the packages. But when you sign for a particular package make sure it has all the channels that you need. ESPN+ is also included in the package and fans should make sure that they are able to access it.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of $45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where Boxing fans gain benefits to getting access to the ESPN+ channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.

YouTube TV:

Next channel to watch the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of other channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the ESPN+ is available in the package before subscribing.