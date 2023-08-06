Here’s Where to Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Live Stream Free Boxing Match Tonight Official Channels

Watch Now: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Live Stream Free

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are finally set to get in the ring. The two have locked in a date for their highly anticipated boxing clash. Here’s all there is to know about the event.

It’s almost time for Jake Paul’s comeback fight. This Saturday, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will face off against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, TX. It’ll be a big day for fans of the Paul brothers, as the very same day over at WWE’s SummerSlam, Logan Paul is scheduled to fight Ricochet. The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight card also features a match between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring featherweight titles.

‘The Problem Child’ comes into the fight after suffering his first defeat as a professional boxer. The American was beaten by Tommy Fury via decision back in February in Saudi Arabia. His last win came in 2022 when he defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva via decision. He has also defeated the likes of Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren during his professional career so far.

Diaz, who’s making his boxing debut, is a former UFC contender and one of the best fighters in the UFC to never won a title. During his UFC career, Diaz fought the top fighters available, including two fights against Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards and Benson Henderson, among others.

The former Youtuber made waves in the boxing world after his debut on the undercard of his brother Logan’s fight with KSI in 2018. Jake’s journey began with Vine videos, where he amassed an impressive 5.3 million followers and 2 billion views. This success provided him with a platform to launch a thriving YouTube channel at just 17 years old. Subsequently, he caught the attention of the Disney Channel, landing a role in one of their shows.

American Diaz left the UFC in September, and now fans wait to see how he will fare in his boxing debut – against a younger opponent no less. If you’re looking for ways to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, know this: Paul vs. Diaz will air exclusively on PPV through DAZN and ESPN+ this Saturday.

Don’t want to miss out on the Paul vs. Diaz action? Here’s how to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight live stream for free from anywhere.

When is Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Date, Start Time:

Day: Saturday

Date: Aug. 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Venue: Dallas, Texas, at the American Airlines Center.

The venue has a seating capacity of 20,000 people. It is known for world-class facilities like VIP lounges, a two-acre Toshiba Plaza for special events, and more. Going back to the fight card, it will start at 8 p.m. ET, and the main event between the two fighters should start around 11 p.m. ET. I can’t predict the final timing as it depends on the lengths of earlier bouts.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Fight Cards

Here are all the details about the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight card.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz; Cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy; For Serrano’s IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles

William Silva vs. Ashton Sylve; Lightweight

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens; Super middleweight

Olivia Curry vs. Shadasia Green; Women’s super middleweight

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran; Welterweight

Quilisto Madera vs. Kevin Newman II; Middleweight

Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos; Welterweight

Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton; Super lightweight

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Live Online

The match will stream live on ESPN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). You can sign up for a subscription here. However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the ESPN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

This fight now has a partnership with ESPN and DAZN. That’s great news and the expansion of the sport of Game, but bad news for consumer choice. Especially if you’re one of the Boxing fans who want to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in the US.

Boxing fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch the fight on DAZN, more information can be found here.

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz exclusively through BTSports. There are more options if you live in Australia. You can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz through the Main Event on 9Now. You can also watch on the DAZN website or using its app. You can even order using your PlayStation or using the DAZN app on your Xbox.

the available options for live streaming Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz include:

ESPN

DAZN

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

Direct TV.

FuboTV.

YouTube TV.

Reddit.

ESPN Channel

Paul vs. Diaz is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $59.99. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle the Paul vs. Diaz fight with the cost of a monthly subscription, bringing your total to $69.98. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV fights, prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles.

DAZN

DAZN is one of the best places to watch the Paul vs. Diaz fight online, but you’ll have to subscribe to DAZN in order to purchase the PPV through the service. Monthly DAZN subscriptions start at $19.99 a month ($1 for your first month), but you can save by paying for a year upfront. Once you’re signed up for a DAZN subscription, you’ll be able to purchase the Paul vs. Diaz PPV livestream for $59.99.

Hulu:

For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN and Fox (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility) along with 83 other live and on-demand channels. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free setup process and easy online cancellation.

Sling TV:

Another good way to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz online is Sling, whose live TV packages are cheaper than the other live TV streamers above. Sling’s affordable Orange package comes with 31 channels — including ESPN for Boxing live streams — and costs just $40 a month ($25 for your first month). Sling Orange also includes 50 hours of DVR space, so you can record Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz matches to watch later.

FuboTV:

fuboTV is another one of our favorite live TV streaming services. With ESPN in its channel lineup, it’s an easy way to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz online without cable. Besides ESPN, fuboTV gets you up to 200+ channels, and the service starts at $74.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. fuboTV also lets you store up to 1000 hours of DVR recordings, which comes in handy for early morning Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz matches.

Direct TV:

Direct TV is another channel to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with ESPN.

YouTube TV:

YouTube TV carries more than 128 channels, including all the sports and local channels you need for streaming Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz. A subscription is $72.99 per month.

Subscribers get Big Ten Network, CNN, TNT, SEC Network, ACC Network, FS1, and FS2. Unlimited Cloud DVR is included with a subscription. And you can create up to 6 profiles for a household per account. YouTube TV has apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Smart TVs powered by Android TV and Google TV. You can check out the latest offer YouTube TV is making to new and returning customers.

Paul vs. Diaz free live stream

Unfortunately, there are no ways to get access the MVP’s (most valuable promotion) Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream for free legally, Viewer’s has multiple options to order the live pay per view boxing through ESPN+ PPV, DAZN PPV, PPV.com and Fite.TV network. In addition the cheapest stream to watch which is 100% secure and money back guarantee try here Paul vs Diaz live stream

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Live Stream in the US

DAZN airs the Paul vs Diaz fight in the US. The streaming service has recently partnered with ESPN+ to make the content library available on their platform.

As for Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz, you need to purchase the PPV fight for $59.99 from the DAZN official website. The fight should be available under your account on DAZN. The app is available as an add-on for Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV subscribers too. The standard Paramount + DAZN plan starts at $13.99 per month. It offers content from both services.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Live Stream in UK

TNT Sports is now home to some of the biggest sports events in the UK. The company has the official license to stream the Paul vs Diaz fight card in the region. It’s a part of TNT Sports Box Office, meaning you need a separate purchase to air the same online. The PPV card is priced at £19.95 for interested users.

Once you purchase the fight, use the company’s web version via the Amazon Silk browser to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz without cable.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Live Stream in Australia

Kayo Sports will air the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight card in Australia. You don’t need to sign up for the company’s streaming service, though. You can simply purchase the PPV card for AU$ 39.95 and air the entire fight at home without cable. Although the Kayo Sports apps are available on all the major platforms, it’s missing from the Amazon AppStore. I recommend using the Amazon Silk browser and visiting the Kayo Sports web version to watch the bout without cable.

How to watch or stream Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz from anywhere

If you find yourself unable to view the Paul vs. Diaz fight locally, you may need a different way to watch. That’s where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on the day by encrypting your traffic, and it’s also a great idea if you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. This is the best way to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight live, also few more options are available below.

DAZN (USA)

ESPN+ (USA)

BT Sport (UK)

FITE.tv (Canada)

Kayo (Germany/Austria)

OSN Play (Middle East)

SuperSport (South Africa)

StarHub (Singapore)

