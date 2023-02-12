Here’s Where To Watch ‘UFC 284’ (Free) Live Streaming Online on Reddit How

The champions of two UFC divisions will meet in the main event of UFC 284, with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski moving up in weight class to challenge lightweight title holder Islam Makhachev. UFC 284 will broadcast live from Volkanovski's home country of Australia on February 11.

The champions of two UFC divisions will meet in the main event of UFC 284, with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski moving up in weight class to challenge lightweight title holder Islam Makhachev. UFC 284 will broadcast live from Volkanovski’s home country of Australia on February 11; the main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Volkanovski has been undefeated since making his UFC debut in 2016, and has successfully defended the featherweight belt four times since 2019. Makhachev has won 11 straight fights dating back to 2016; he earned the lightweight championship with a submission victory over Charles Oliveira in October 2022.

With Volkanovski moving up to lightweight, a fight to decide the interim featherweight champion is on the UFC 284 undercard. Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will face off in that match.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett, including how to watch the event in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

When Is UFC 284? Date, Time, Location

February’s big UFC pay-per-view event is coming in hot, with UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski happening tomorrow night at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. There, the UFC Lightweight Championship is once again on the line, as new champ Islam Makhachev defends his title for the first time against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski who is looking to become a two-division champion. As a UFC PPV, this event will air exclusively on ESPN+, so if you’re in the U.S. and you want to know how to watch the UFC 284 live stream online, here’s everything you need to know.

● Date: Saturday, February 11

● Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (Main Event)

● Location: Perth, Australia

● Venue: RAC Arena

UFC 284: Fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN Plus)

● Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski; For Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight title

● Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett; For the interim UFC Featherweight title

● Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown; Welterweight

● Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter; Heavyweight

● Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield; Light heavyweight

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on UFC Fight Pass

● Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis; Featherweight

● Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed; Women’s strawweight

● Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder; Featherweight

● Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner; Lightweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ABC and ESPN

● Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas; Light heavyweight

● Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan; Featherweight

● Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues; Flyweight

● Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado; Lightweight

How to watch the UFC 284 live stream in the U.S.

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski is a numbered event, which means — you guessed it — it’s a pay-per-view. In the U.S., the only platform that lets you watch UFC PPV events live is ESPN+. ESPN’s premium streaming service currently costs $10 per month or $100 per year, while the price of UFC pay-per-views just got another price raise and now ring in at $80 apiece. It’s getting more and more expensive to be a UFC fan, but some good news is that if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a one-year ESPN+ membership and grab your UFC 284 PPV ticket for $125. This one-time deal offer amounts to a $55 savings.

Numbered UFC events almost always feature championship bouts on the main card. For UFC 284, the highly contested lightweight championship is on the line, a belt that has changed hands multiple times since undefeated former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov retired and vacated the belt. This is the first title defense for champion Islam Makhachev (23-1), who formerly trained under nurmagomedov and won the gold from Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Contending for the title is current UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski (25-1). If Volkanovski wins, he’ll join the coveted ranks of two-division champions, and he’ll be the first to hold both the lightweight and featherweight belts.

Where to watch UFC 284 Online:

You’re going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 284 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVS — so let’s talk about the best deal to make this happen. And this is the last UFC PPV before the upcoming ESPN Plus price hike.

You can get UFC 284 plus a year of ESPN Plus for USD 99.98, which is savings of USD 45 (ESPN Plus costs USD 69.99 per year and UFC 284 costs USD 74.99). Starting September 23, ESPN Plus goes up to USD 9.99 per month and USD 99.99 per year, so that annual pricing is ripe for the picking.

The main prelim fights are on both ABC and ESPN, so those who haven’t subscribed to the latter yet can get a taste of it all for themselves, before forking out the cash.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, as well as two of the best streaming services: namely Sling TV (Orange) and FuboTV. ABC is not on Sling, but it is on Fubo.

UFC 284 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass(opens in new tab), which is USD 9.99 per month. Then, the higher-up set of prelim fights that start at 8 p.m. ET, on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

1 Existing ESPN Plus subscribers

If you already enjoy the fruits of ESPN Plus, then it’s very straight forward. It’s a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you’ll need to spend USD 74.99 to watch UFC 284.

2 UFC 284 + ESPN Plus

You’re gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 284. While UFC 284 live streams cost USD 74.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save USD 45 by getting UFC 284 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for USD 99.98. That subscription will renew at USD 99.99 for your second year.

3 UFC 284 +Sling TV:

ESPN is available with the Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra combo package. This also gets you the MLB Network, ESPN U and much more.

How to watch UFC 284 in the UK and Australia

UFC 284 is another late-night affair for fight night fans in the UK — you’ll likely Makhachev vs Volkanovski start at approximately 5 a.m. BST (on Sunday morning) if you’re tuning in live. It’s live on BT Sport Box Office(opens in new tab), where it costs Euro19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 284 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 284’s main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

the available options for live streaming Boxing include:

ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV.

Sling TV.

YouTube TV.

Sony LIV.

FootyBite.

Reddit

ESPN Channel

Fans in the US can watch the UFC 284 Fight on ESPN+. It is the main telecast rights holder. The UFC Fight can also be live-streamed on the websit of ESPN. You can watch the match via a PPV basis.

Direct TV:

Direct TV is another channel to watch the UFC 284 match. The users can watch over 65 channels to watch on your preferred device. But for that, you will be required to have an internet connection which should be fast. Users of the Direct TV cable services can subscribe directly to the services and there are a lot of channels along with ESPN.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is the channel for live streaming that is aided by the gaming company PlayStation. For a monthly price of USD 45, users will get all their favorite TV channels to watch on their favorite devices. The channel offers a 5-day free trial where Boxing fans gain benefits to getting access to the ESPN+ channel. Fans have to pay to access PS Vue as it is available on PPV.

YouTube TV:

Next channel to watch the UFC 284 match. The channel provides access to all the top channels in the US. These channels include ABC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, ESPN+, and a lot of other channels. The channel also has a facility to record content that has been missed to watch at a later time. Make sure the ESPN+ is available in the package before subscribing.