‘Heroes Helping Heroes 4 Life’ blood drive in Mission Valley on Feb. 14

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 4th annual Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive with the American Red Cross is happening next week in Mission Valley.

For the fourth consecutive year, Kyle Kraska’s Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive will honor first responders and blood donors who help save lives every day while helping ensure hospital patients have the blood products needed.

The blood drive will be held on:

Monday, February 14

from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Town and Country Resort

Mission Valley, 500 Hotel Circle North