‘He’s whining for somebody to come and take him home,’ says Gercke





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tobias is a two month old male chihuahua/terrier blend from a rescue partner up in Central California who was fostered until he was ready for adoption day.

He loves other pets, is currently five pounds and will grow to about 15 to 35 pounds, remaining a small dog and would do well in small places.

Of course, he is a puppy and needs a lot of love!

His adoption fee is $525, including a microchip fee and is already neutered.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations and microchip identification.

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

Currently, Helen Woodward Animal Center has a new program, the Emergency Rescue Response Team, which has just completed a 40-hour awareness training course with Code 3 Associates to prepare themselves for responding to emergency situations around the country.

Jessica Gercke from Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet brought Tobias to KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.