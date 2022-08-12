Hess Fest is back in San Diego despite recent beach closures





IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Hess Fest is back in San Diego this Saturday and many consider it a much needed mood boost after a summer of consistent beach closures.

Mike Hess, founder of Mike Hess Brewing, has a teenage daughter with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. This is why this year’s net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to help kids with cancer at Oncology And Kids.

KUSI’s Dan Plante got to speak with Mike Hess of Mike Hess Brewing to discuss the year’s event, which will include live music from headliners and 2020 winners of “Best Live Band in San Diego”. The event will also feature a number of food vendors, cornhole tournaments, and plenty of beer as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

The celebration will be help Saturday, Aug. 13th from 11am-5pm at Pier Plaza in Imperial Beach. Kids six and under enter for free.

For tickets visit: http://bit.ly/HessFestXII