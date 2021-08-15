‘HessFest XI’ to raise funds for Navy SEAL Foundation and service dogs

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – The 11th Annual HessFest XI is coming back to San Diego this year and is just two weeks away.

Mike Hess from Mike Hess Brewing joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

This year, 100% of net proceeds will go towards the Navy SEAL Foundation and Next Step Service Dogs.

The event takes place on Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pier Plaza Imperial Beach along Seacoast Drive.

The event will feature live music, cornhole, local IB merchants (Vitamin Sea Wellness, Bibbeys, Boca Rio Shirts, William Edwin Willis Fine Art Gallery), food (City Tacos and Doggos Gus), beer, is kid and dog friendly, and encourages patrons to bring a lawn chair and blanket.

Purchase tickets at www.mikehessbrewing.com