High-rise housing homeless catches fire in Downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A fire broke out today, Dec. 22, in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people.

The blaze was first reported at 12:10 p.m. on the 10th floor of the building at 1401 Imperial Ave., near the East Village neighborhood. It was unclear what caused the fire.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Twitter feed, there were no injuries.

Crews knocked down the fire at 12:36 p.m.

According to the SDFD incident page, 155 personnel were dispatched to the high-rise, which includes as a tenant the city of San Diego Homeless Response Center.

The local Red Cross was also called out, but it was unclear if any people were displaced.

SDFD is working a Structure Highrise/Hospital at 1401 Imperial Ave. The call was received on 12/22/2022 at 12:10:38 PM and unit(s) arrived at 12:13:34 PM. Updates at: https://t.co/aIUcl3yUI5 #FS22223187 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) December 22, 2022