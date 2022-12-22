High-rise housing homeless catches fire in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A fire broke out today, Dec. 22, in a high-rise building downtown that houses homeless people.
The blaze was first reported at 12:10 p.m. on the 10th floor of the building at 1401 Imperial Ave., near the East Village neighborhood. It was unclear what caused the fire.
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Twitter feed, there were no injuries.
Crews knocked down the fire at 12:36 p.m.
According to the SDFD incident page, 155 personnel were dispatched to the high-rise, which includes as a tenant the city of San Diego Homeless Response Center.
The local Red Cross was also called out, but it was unclear if any people were displaced.