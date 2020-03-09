High school coach starts nonprofit to create student scholarships

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The head football coach for San Diego High School recently started a nonprofit to help young students in San Diego.

The Charles James Education Foundation aims to year raise funds to scholarship 4 students $1500 scholarships toward Tuition books and room and board. That we will be awarding this year at the annual Charles James education foundation banquet June 11 2020.

James said he started his Charles James Education Foundation to set a focus on not only helping athletes but helping all students achieve their goal of not only becoming a college student but helping the college student.

“I started my nonprofit this year to not only help student athletes but to help all students reach their dream of becoming a college student,” said Charles James.