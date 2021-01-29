High School football coach files lawsuit to allow prep sports to resume in California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The county of San Diego and Governor Gavin Newsom are among the defendants in a lawsuit, filed Thursday by one of the founding members of the “Let them play” organization.

Marlon Gardinera, Head Coach for Scripps Ranch High School Football, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss his new lawsuit.

Gardinera’s lawsuit doesn’t argue Newsom’s authority but challenge his pick and choose permission. The coach alleges by allowing college and professional sports to continue but not high school sports is wrong.

Let Them Play CA made up of parents, coaches and youth advocates, have announced plans for a second round of community rallies to be held this Friday, January 29th, throughout the state of California, with a rally planned locally at the San Diego County Administration Building at 4:00 p.m.

Prep sports will need clearance from the California Department of Public Health to resume full competition.

The CDPH announced last month that prep sports in California would not start before Jan. 25, per its updated youth sports guidelines.

Sports such as football will not be allowed until counties are in the orange reopening tier.