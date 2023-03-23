High School football Coach Joe Kennedy reinstated after being fired for praying

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A story out of Washington state now has a happy ending.

Bremerton High School football coach Joe Kennedy was fired from his job for praying on the field.

Kennedy didn’t walk away from his beloved coaching position quietly, he took his fight all the way to the Supreme Court.

Coach Kennedy won a $1.7 million settlement, and will officially get his coaching job back.

Furthermore, a new book is coming out titled, “Average Joe: The Coach Joe Kennedy Story” that will detail his story.

Coach Kennedy joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share how he came out victorious.