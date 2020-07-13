High school football coach starts Let Families Decide campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Schools reopening this fall is still up in the air and student athletes are also waiting to see if they will be able to get back on the field.

Some students and parents are advocating for a reopening not just for the academics, but for the lessons they learn from playing sports.

Marlon Gardinera, founder of LetFamiliesDecide.org and head football coach at Scripps Ranch, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his campaign.

Gardinera said, “My thought was simple. If I get to decide whether or not my sons go back to school, why don’t I get a say in whether or not they play high school sports when they get there?”