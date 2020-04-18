High School Freshman creates “Farm Connect” website to assist local farmers, growers, and businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ishan Kapoor is a freshman at Del Norte High School and has been a San Diego resident for the past 11 years.

Like many community members doing their part to help others during the coronavirus pandemic, he is as well. Kapoor is reaching out to various local farmers/growers/small scale businesses in the San Diego area to help improve the supply chain and their sales.

In order to do this, Kapoor created a website “Farm Connect” that features local farmers, growers and businesses that have recently made changes to sell directly to our community. He says the website highlights all of the accommodations, especially home delivery services, so residents can directly order from the farmers and/or businesses themselves.

Sadly, he also learned that few farms/businesses have already closed down as they were not able to survive the economic hardship.

Here is the link to the website for your reference: farmconnectsd.wixsite.com/farmconnect