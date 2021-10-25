High school hockey league provides opportunity to compete and further futures

The Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League in San Diego gives hockey players the opportunity to compete and potentially provide opportunities and further their future!

Hockey players can try out for the Varsity and JV teams and compete

All practices and home games take place in Mira Mesa at the San Diego Ice Arena.

We catch up with a few players from the league, Craig Sterling the Director of the San Diego Ice Arena, and Brad Belland the Director of the Cathedral Jets Hockey Team!