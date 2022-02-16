High-speed police pursuit results in crash and vehicle extrication in Carlsbad





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A drunken-driving suspect who allegedly refused to yield for a traffic stop in Carlsbad early Wednesday led authorities on a brief high-speed pursuit that ended when he got into a solo rollover crash in Vista and was taken into custody.

David Joseph Whitehead, 21, allegedly sped off about 2 a.m. when an officer tried to pull him over at Jefferson Street and Carlsbad Village Drive, fleeing to the east at speeds up to 120 mph.

Personnel with the Carlsbad Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department gave chase for about 10 minutes, until the suspect’s car veered out of control and flipped over in the area of Ridge Road and Sequoia Lane, Carlsbad police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said.

After being freed from the crumpled BMW, Whitehead, who suffered minor injuries in the wreck, was arrested and booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of DUI and felony evasion of police.