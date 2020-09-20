High-Tech Oral Hygiene with Bruce Pechman

(KUSI) – We brush our teeth 72,000 times in our lifetime and the hectic pace of today’s lifestyles often leaves little time for a sufficient daily oral hygiene routine.

Nearly 65% of American adults suffer from some type of periodontal (gum) disease!

The Muscleman of Technology will demonstate the latest products to help with your daily home oral healthcare:

Oral-B iO Series 8 Toothbrush

www.amazon.com $249

Oral-B “iO” is a new power toothbrush series that has been reimagined and redesigned from the inside out, combining best-ever clinical performance with a superior user experience! Artificial Intelligence Tracking via the Oral-B iO App! The Oral-B iO is the result of six years of dedicated R&D and has over 250 patents from around the world. Oral-B iO builds on existing oscillation rotation technology, combining with all new micro-vibrations for a more thorough clean and a uniquely pleasurable experience. Oral-B iO also gives users personalized guidance and an overall enjoyable experience that expertly assists them through each session and instills a new confidence that they are brushing with proper technique and achieving their best oral health results.

New Features Include:

– “Smart Pressure Sensor” colored handle light to ensure your brushing with the correct pressure

– 6 Modes: Daily Clean, Sensitive, Super Sensitive, Whitening, Gum Care, and Intense

– Beautiful interactive color “Smart Display” tells you the mode, status, battery life, etc.

– Redesigned Oral-B rotating round brush head combines oscillating with micro-vibrations

– A new smoother linear magnetic drive is quieter with super long-lasting battery life

– Comes with 3-Brush Heads, Travel Case, and Charger: 60-Day MBG / 2-Year Warranty

– Interactive coaching & motivation, plus AI Tracking with the FREE Oral-B App

The 30 Second Smile – TSS300 Electric Toothbrush

www.30secondsmile.com $129.00 2 Year Warranty

This is a local Escondido company! The 30 Second Smile Electric Toothbrush massages & cleans upper & lower gums simultaneously—unlike the irritating high sonic speed electric toothbrush models running at 30,000 movements per minute on the market today, the slow/gentle speed of 30 Second Smile allows bristles to comfortably clean hard to reach areas and in-between teeth. The 30SS SHINE Electric Toothbrush, comes with a

2-speed power handle; low speed is 800 reciprocating strokes per minute and high speed is 1200 reciprocating strokes per minute. Package includes everything you need:

30 Second Smile Power Handle, 30 Second Smile Charger (complete with counter top stand and brush head storage and protection),1 Set of Extra Soft Brush Heads, 1 Set of Extra Reach Standard Soft Brush Heads, 1 Tongue Cleaner, 1 Soft Zip Travel Pouch.

MouthWatchers “A Better Toothbrush for Better Health” $4.99 each

www.MouthWatchers.com Purchase at all Sprouts Farmers’ Market or Amazon.com

Mouth Watchers was founded in 2007 by Dr. Ronald Plotka, a renowned Boston area dentist. His 40-year passion for offering his patients the best oral care possible led him on a quest for a toothbrush that would truly benefit their health. Each polyester bristle is infused with silver to eliminate 99.7% of bacteria that typically grow on your brush between uses. Within six hours of using the brush, your toothbrush is virtually bacteria free and ready for your next use. Dr. Plotka’s unique “Dual Flossing Bristle System” reaches down into hard to reach areas, where cavities form, and sweeps out cavity and gingivitis forming debris. The long, soft, floss-like bristles are 10X thinner than other bristles and reach between teeth, under the gum-line, and deep into the grooves where 95% of cavities form.

Zellie’s Xylitol Mints & Gums for Healthy Teeth!

www.Zellies.com Zellie’s 250ct. MINT Jar is $12.50 / Zellie’s 100ct. GUM Jar is $12.50

All-natural xylitol is a healthy alternative to sugar and artificial sweeteners.

Sweetened with 100% all natural, tooth-friendly xylitol and each mint contains 0.5 grams of xylitol. It tastes like sugar but with 40% fewer calories—almost half the calories of sugar. Even better, regular use of xylitol helps strengthen teeth, prevent decay and heal early cavities—and it freshens breath! The benefits from Zellie’s are from the delicious sweet xylitol they contain. Xylitol is a health sugar from fibers of plants and trees.

Xylitol has a low glycemic index of 7.0. Xylitol also stabilizes blood glucose – so it’s safe for diabetics and good between meals to cut sugar cravings.