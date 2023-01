High winds cause unplanned power outages and interstate closures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Roughly 8,000 San Diegans went without power across the county after SDG&E suffered several unplanned power outages due to high winds on Thursday.

The biggest outages in the county occurred in Blossom Valley and El Monte, where almost 4,000 San Diegans were powerless.

Sections of the Interstate 8 were shut down near Campo and Alpine after several big rigs were overturned due to the high winds.