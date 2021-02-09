Highlight Black History Month events happening at City College and across the District





SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- To celebrate Black History Month in February, the District (including City, Mesa, Miramar and SDCCE) is hosting more than a dozen events. These include films, Black storytelling, a remembrance of the Tulsa race massacre, and more.

San Diego City College President Dr. Ricky Shabazz joined Good Morning San Diego to speak about the college’s Black History Month events and other initiatives aimed at student equity and success.

In addition, KSDS Jazz 88, which is housed at San Diego City College, will be celebrating Black History Month by shining a light on The Bebop Era with homages to legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, and Fats Domino.

All events are free and open to the public (all are being offered virtually consistent with public health guidelines).

For event information, visit sdccd.edu